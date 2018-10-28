Excelling and being recognized in the videogame world as one of the best players, including the best in her country of Panama, can carry with it a bitter price due to society's prevailing macho attitude, to which Panamanian YouTuber "Windy Girk" responds with beauty and business talent.

Windy - the gaming moniker of Katherine Cal Afu - says that these situations pose a challenge and she told EFE that the first thing is to "demonstrate your talents" in the games and inspire others not to let themselves be influenced by the criticism.