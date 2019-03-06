A cardiotocography (CTG) device records the heart rate of an unborn baby and the contractions of a pregnant woman in a hospital at the Bergisches Land Region, Germany, April 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Encountering health issues during pregnancy such as multiple miscarriages or gestational diabetes increases the risk of heart disease for mothers, making a case for medical check-ups postpartum for those at risk, a team of experts said on Wednesday.

The Spanish Societies of Cardiology (SEC), Primary Care Physicians, General Practitioners, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Diabetes and for the Study of Obesity on Wednesday launched a project to address the dangers some women may face in the so-called fourth trimester — the three-month period following the birth of a baby.