Stephen Hawking, a brilliant cosmologist and theoretical physicist who amazed the world by being able to publish ground-breaking books and research while severely disabled by a debilitating disease, has died at home in Cambridge, aged 76, his family said.
The astrophysicist became world famous for helping both scientists and laymen to understand the complexities of black holes, relativity and how the universe is governed by rational rules, through his best-selling books and much-admired scientific papers.