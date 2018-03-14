A name plate is displayed by the office of Stephen Hawking at Gonville and Caius College in Cambridge, Britain, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Messages are written in a book of condolence for Stephen Hawking at Gonville and Caius College in Cambridge, Britain, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFEL HALL

Stephen Hawking presenting his work on the origins of the universe in Barcelona, Spain Nov.10, 1988, EPA-EFE/FILE/Albert Olivé

British scientist Stephen Hawking arrives on the red carpet for the 2015 British Academy Film Awards ceremony at The Royal Opera House in London, Britain, Feb. 8, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Stephen Hawking, a brilliant cosmologist and theoretical physicist who amazed the world by being able to publish ground-breaking books and research while severely disabled by a debilitating disease, has died at home in Cambridge, aged 76, his family said.

The astrophysicist became world famous for helping both scientists and laymen to understand the complexities of black holes, relativity and how the universe is governed by rational rules, through his best-selling books and much-admired scientific papers.