(FILE) A man takes a photo of a model of the AG600 amphibious aircraft made by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the Beijing 16th aviation expo in Beijing, China, Sep. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

An AG600 amphibious aircraft takes off for its first test flight in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/KALY SILVA CHINA OUT

The world's largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600, took off on Sunday in the city of Zhuhai in southern China in what was its maiden flight, reported China's official news agency Xinhua.

The aircraft, which is also China's first large sized home-grown amphibious aircraft, took off at 9:39 from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport, which hosts the annual China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition.