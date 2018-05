Photograph showing Daniela Guini at the presentation of the yerba mate emoticon in Cupertino, California, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniela Guini

The Unicode Consortium has approved the second phase of an initiative aimed at incorporating an icon depicting yerba mate, the flagship drink of many Latin American countries, into the emoticon roster.

The organization, which is tasked with the annual selection of the emoticons to hit digital screens worldwide, on May 9 green-lit the second stage of the initiative proposed by Florencia Coelho, Daniela Guini, Martin Zalucki, Emiliano Panelli and Santiago Nasra.