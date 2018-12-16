Photo taken Dec. 14, 2018, showing Gabriela Baeza while granting an interview to EFE in Mexico City regarding the change she made in her lifestyle almost three years ago to disengage from standard consumption chains and protect the environment by living without generating any trash. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Photo taken Dec. 14, 2018, showing Gabriela Baeza while granting an interview to EFE in Mexico City regarding the change she made in her lifestyle almost three years ago to disengage from standard consumption chains and protect the environment by living without generating any trash. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Photo taken Dec. 14, 2018, showing Gabriela Baeza while granting an interview to EFE in Mexico City regarding the change she made in her lifestyle almost three years ago to disengage from standard consumption chains and protect the environment by living without generating any trash. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Gabriela Baeza is a young Mexican woman who in May will have gone for three years without generating any trash. During this time, she has changed her lifestyle radically, acquiring awareness about the environment and, starting with a series of daily activities, she has managed to disengage herself from many of society's consumption chains.

In an interview with EFE, she told about small techniques she has used to change her lifestyle, which led her to prepare a video titled "El Reto" (The challenge), in which she challenges consumerism by showing people that they can live without producing trash.