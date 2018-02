A young woman on Feb. 12, 2018 shows the platform created for mobile devices that will allow the translation of Mexican sign language to text and voice, to facilitate communication with deaf people in Jalisco, in western Mexico. EFE / Carlos Zepeda

Briana Osorio, co-founder of SIGN'N and a graduate of the Process Engineering and International Trade course at the University Center of the South Coast (CUCSur) of the University of Guadalajara, shows on Feb. 12, 2018, the platform created for mobile devices that will allow the translation of Mexican sign language to text and voice, to facilitate communication with deaf people in Jalisco, western Mexico. EFE / Carlos Zepeda

Briana Osorio, co-founder of SIGN'N and a graduate of the Process Engineering and International Trade course at the University Center of the South Coast (CUCSur) of the University of Guadalajara, shows on Feb. 12, 2018, the platform created for mobile devices that will allow the translation of Mexican sign language to text and voice, to facilitate communication with deaf people in Jalisco, western Mexico. EFE / Carlos Zepeda

Briana Osorio, co-founder of SIGN'N and a graduate of the Process Engineering and International Trade course at the University Center of the South Coast (CUCSur) of the University of Guadalajara, shows on Feb. 12, 2018, the platform created for mobile devices that will allow the translation of Mexican sign language to text and voice, to facilitate communication with deaf people in Jalisco, western Mexico. EFE / Carlos Zepeda

Briana Osorio, co-founder of SIGN'N and a graduate of the Process Engineering and International Trade course at the University Center of the South Coast (CUCSur) of the University of Guadalajara, shows on Feb. 12, 2018, the platform created for mobile devices that will allow the translation of Mexican sign language to text and voice, to facilitate communication with deaf people in Jalisco, western Mexico. EFE / Carlos Zepeda

Young Mexicans from the western state of Jalisco developed a program to translate text and voice into the Mexican sign language to help facilitate communication among people with deficient hearing.

Briana Osorio, who started the project as a start-up in several public and private entrepreneurship programs, told EFE that the main idea of the "Sign'n" program is to serve as a tool for anyone who wants to learn sign language or have a conversation with people suffering from hearing loss.