Young Mexicans have turned empty almond shells like these into an environment-friendly fuel capable of substituting firewood or coal for industries that need to maintain high temperatures in their production processes. EFE-EPA/Samajo Biomass

Photo of biofuel made of almond shells by Samajo Biomass in Mexico - it has a texture somthing like coal but is environment-friendly and yet suitable for industries that need to maintain high temperatures in their production processes. EFE-EPA/Samajo Biomass

Young Mexicans have developed an ecological fuel made from almond shells capable of substituting firewood or coal for industrial production processes, Sahara Salazar, the industrial administrator of the project, told EFE.

Samajo Biomass is a project that uses the "hard-shelled India-type almond," she said, to produce a renewable, ecological, environment-friendly fuel that does not release toxic gases into the atmosphere.