Young participants of the #ClimateStrike demonstration during the COP24 summit at the 'Spodek' complex in Katowice, Poland, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Grygiel POLAND OUT

Young participants of the #ClimateStrike demonstration during the COP24 summit at the 'Spodek' complex in Katowice, Poland, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Grygiel POLAND OUT

Young participants of the #ClimateStrike demonstration during the COP24 summit at the 'Spodek' complex in Katowice, Poland, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Grygiel POLAND OUT

Young people on Friday participated in a global Climate Strike rallied by a 15-year-old Swedish girl who has shot to fame with a weekly school strike demanding Sweden take bold climate action.

Greta Thunberg, a young Swedish climate activist, has become an unlikely hero for the fight to save the planet from climate change and led young people across the globe on a climate strike Friday on the sidelines of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24)— an international summit in Poland to discuss the future of the 2015 Paris climate accord.