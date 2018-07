(FILE) YouTube signage in front of one of their buildings in San Bruno, California, USA, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

YouTube announced Monday that it will invest $25 million to fight against fake news, especially for the urgent coverage of breaking news, the company reported on its official blog.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, said that this investment will be part of the Google News Initiative (GNI), first introduced in March by the tech giant to help the media and to deal with fake news.