The blood moon rises behind the Hoher Kasten (1,794 meters) Alpstein, Canton of Appenzell, Switzerland, July 27, 2018, on the night of the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century. EPA/CHRISTIAN MERZ

The blood moon is seen in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan in the early morning of July 28, 2018. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The blood moon rises behind the Saentis (2502m) Alpstein, Canton of Appenzell, Switzerland, July 27, 2018, on the night of the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century. EPA/CHRISTIAN MERZ

Millions of stargazers, romantic couples and night owls who took advantage of the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century were enthusiastically sharing their favorite photographs of the event on Saturday.

The so-called Blood Moon was an event that occurred over more than four hours, with the total eclipse phase lasting some 103 minutes, as seen in images taken by epa-efe photojournalists dotted across the world.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's orbit takes our planet to a location in space between the moon and the sun, thus stopping light from our closest star hitting our unique natural satellite.

Although no longer directly illuminated by the sun, the moon still catches some light that was filtered through and bent by the Earth's atmosphere. This process casts an orange, brown or red hue on the moon.

The eclipse was visible from many places on Earth, including from Africa to Brazil, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, India, and Australia.