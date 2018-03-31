The last hours in the life of Jesus Christ were reenacted in the central plaza of the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City on Friday, where clouds gathered to add drama to the ceremony as the time for crucifixion came near.

The reenactment tradition is 175 years old in Iztapalapa and started in 1843 after the district was affected by a cholera outbreak that killed a large part of the population - mainly indigenous people - and is said to have miraculously stopped after images of the Christ were worshipped in various chapels of the locality, then a village.

On Friday, thousands of actors from different blocks of Iztapalapa - now the most populated and poorest area of the capital - participated in a widely attended and enthusiastic representation of the Biblical moments that symbolize Good Friday.

The day began with Jesus - played by 24-year-old Ivan Pedro Estrella - being betrayed by Judas and held in a prison to await his trial, while the brethren and neighbors tried to get a glimpse of the tormented body of the messiah.

Ivan, who was getting ready for hours of realistic representation of the Way of the Cross including lashes and blows, told EFE that he was very moved and nervous about the privilege of playing the Christ in a tradition which people from Iztapalapa follow since their childhood.

To get the role of Jesus, one has to be single, an adult, belong to one of the eight communities that participate in the festival and have to have played smaller roles in earlier processions.

Ivan managed to get the role after trying on six earlier occasions to achieve the much-coveted honor among the people of the area.

The procession, led by Ivan, lasted for five hours, during which he was taken in front of the Roman prefect Pontius Pilate - who condemned him to death - whipped around thirty times amid a pin-drop silence and he had to carry a heavy cross for two kilometers.

The enactment of the Christ's last breath was accompanied by sudden gusts of wind after clouds had already darkened the sky earlier, and added a natural drama to the proceedings, attended by thousands of devotees, some of whom had carried wooden crosses weighing up to 120 kilograms (265 pounds).

One of the emotional moments of the procession came a bit earlier, when Jesus had the opportunity to say goodbye to his weeping mother, played by Zaira Virginia Vargas.

Zaira, whose mother played the same role 25 years ago, told EFE she was very emotional about getting the opportunity, achieving it in her first attempt this year.

People elaborately dressed as Romans, Nazarenes, apostles and Jews completed the scenario in the festival, where people of all ages are allowed to participate, including five-year-olds dressed as Roman legionaries.

Mexico city authorities reported that around two million people attended the event, which passed without incidents.