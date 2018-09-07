Yemeni grooms wearing traditional attire and carrying swords attend a mass wedding ceremony in the western province of Mahweet, Yemen, Sept. 6, 2018 (Issued Sept. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni groom wearing traditional attire and carrying a sword receives congratulations during a mass wedding ceremony in the western province of Mahweet, Yemen, Sept. 6, 2018 (Issued Sept. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Some 280 people started their first day as married couples in the province of Mahweet in Yemen on Friday after having participated in a rare mass wedding to help them start normal family life despite the war that rages around them.

The mass wedding ceremony for 140 couples was organized to make it easier for young people to start families due to the deteriorating economic conditions experienced in the war-torn Arab country.

A groom normally has to pay a dowry of 600,000 Yemeni rials (about $1,100) to his bride prior to the marriage.

On this occasion, the cost of the ceremony was met through donations by business leaders, with the help of smaller-than-normal contributions from the families of the bridegrooms.

The wedding was attended by hundreds of relatives and friends of the grooms.

The grooms dressed in traditional flowing robes, with bands of fake flowers and scarves wrapped around their heads, and each held long golden-colored swords.

The festivities included a morning of traditional dances and then hundreds of relatives and guests were invited for lunch and in the afternoon they chewed khat leaves – a much-beloved natural stimulant – and sat around, relaxing.

Following strict Muslim traditions practiced in Yemen, the brides held their own celebration separately.