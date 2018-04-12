Visitors looks at furniture and other objects property of the Paris Ritz hotel to be auctioned at Artcurial later this month; in París (France), Apr 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Etienne Laurent

If the exclusive walls of the Parisian Ritz Hotel could speak, they would recall Ernest Hemingway's long "soirees" propping up its bar or Marcel Proust writing his monumental novel "À la recherche du temps perdu", known as "In Search of Lost Time" in English, whilst seated on its luxurious furniture pieces, which EFE on Thursday caught a glimpse of prior to a very special auction.

The furniture, plus thousands of sundry items, are due to go to the highest bidder in what is described as a truly historical event.

"The sale glorifies the Ritz style, recognisable amongst all, harmoniously combining paintings, chandeliers and French antiques from Louis XIV to Empire style, including Regency and Louis XVI," the auctioneers said in a statement.

The auction will take place at Artcurial, the Parisian house, between Apr. 17-21, whose CEO, François Tajan, described to EFE as a "Flashback in time" seated on a sofa of the majestic Proust Salon, recreated at the Auction house's headquarters at Champs Elysees.

In all, 19 recreations have been staged for the occasion including Coco Chanel's suite, the Vendôme bar or L'Espadon restaurant with furnishings valued at around one million euros ($1.23 million), with some items dating back to its 120-year-old origins.

A Ritz leather sofa can be acquired for an opening price ranging between 4,000 to 6,000 euros.

Another coveted item could be the Ritz's very first bathtub (going for 2,000 euros).

The Ritz has been often described as the "epitome of elegance" or the "art de Vivre" according to the French.

Auction lots will range between 50 and 10,000 euros as "luxury is not necessarily a price tag matter," according to Tajan.

The good state of the furnishings is a steady example of the Ritz's world-class maintenance crew: 40 carpenters and electricians who lovingly restore any damage on a daily basis.

In 2012, the Ritz went dark for the first time since 1899 embarking on a massive upgrade lasting until 2016.

Other milestones of this iconic establishment created by Swiss national Cesar Ritz could be the death of Princess Diana in 1997, minutes after leaving the hotel, the fire that nearly burnt it down in 2016 or the five-man heist that assaulted its jewelry shop last Jan. taking 4 million euros worth of jewelry, which was later recovered.