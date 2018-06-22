Japanese Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiance Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smiles during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Shizuo Kambayashi / POOL

Members of the Japanese community celebrate a goal as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Colombia and Japan in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO CHELLO

Japan's Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, waves to well-wishers as she celebrates the New Year with the audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 02 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Princess Mako, eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will travel to Brazil in July to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the Latin American country, the Japanese Imperial Household Agency confirmed to EFE Friday.

This will be Princess Mako's first official visit to Brazil where she will travel to 14 cities between July 17 and 31 and attend commemorative ceremonies in memory of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants.

Rio de Janeiro, where Princess Mako will arrive on July 18, will be the starting point of her tour, during which she will also meet the Brazilian President, Michel Temer.

As part of her itinerary Mako is scheduled to give a speech on July 20 in Maringa city in the southern state of Parana and visit other places such as Manaus and Tome Acu with significant presence of Brazilian descendants of Japanese immigrants.

Brazil hosts the largest Japanese community in the world outside of Japan with around 1.9 million people.