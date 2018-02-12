A float with a reference to US President Donald J. Trump passes by as revelers celebrate during the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A float depicting British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a spider prior to the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A so-called 'Federahannes', a jester figure from Rottweil, poses during the 'Narrensprung' (lit. jester jump) parade in Rottweil, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Revelers pose in front of a float referring to US President Donald Trump and a Russian bear prior to the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A float depicting North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump with atomic devices during the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Revelers take to streets of German cities for famed carnival parades

Revelers in towns and cities of western Germany took to the streets on Monday for parades marking the culmination of the carnival season, as witnessed by epa photojournalists on the ground.

Participants were dressed in elaborate garb and many wore masks as they marched alongside effigies depicting diverse political personalities, while onlookers gathered on the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the action.

Citizens in the traditionally Catholic cities of Mainz, Cologne and Düsseldorf were among those who celebrated the occasion of "Rosenmontag," or Rose Monday, as part of the festivities marking the onset of Lent, the six weeks before the Christian feast of Easter.

In the southwestern town of Rottweil, carnival-goers turned out in jester outfits for the traditional "Narrensprung," or Jesters’ Parade.

Internationally-known figures such as United States President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among those caricatured for this year’s editions of the parades.