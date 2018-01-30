Spanish King Felipe VI (L) greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) during their meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Jan 25, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Chema Moya

Handout photo released Jan 27, 2018 by the Spanish Royal Household to celebrate King Felipe VI's 50th birthday (Jan 30, 2018) showing Spain's King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (2-L) chatting with their daughters Crown Princess Leonor (L) and Princess Sofia (2-R) during a family lunch at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain. EFE/EPA/SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Image released Jan 27, 2018 by the Spanish Royal Household, to celebrate King Felipe VI's 50th birthday (Jan 30, 2018) showing Queen Letizia (2-R) and her daughters, Crown Princess Leonor (C) and Princess Sofia (R) during the video recording of the Christmas Speech of Spain's King Felipe VI (on the screen) at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain. EFE/EPA/SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD / HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

View of the 2 euro coin edition created on occasion of Spain's King Felipe VI 50th birthday at the Spanish Royal Mint in Madrid, Spain, Jan 29, 2018. EFE/ Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI speaks during a plenary session at the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/LAURENT GILLIERON

Spanish infanta Sofia (L, background) looks at her sister Crown Princess Leonor (C) greeting her father, King Felipe VI of Spain (unseen), after he awarded her the Order of the Golden Fleece at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Jan 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

King Felipe VI of Spain (R) greets his father emeritus King Juan Carlos (L) after he awarded his daughter Crown Princess Leonor (unseen) the Order of the Golden Fleece at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Jan, 30 2018. EPA- EFE/Ballesteros

King Felipe VI (C) and his daughters Spanish Crown Princess Leonor (6L) and infanta Sofia (6R) pose for a family picture with youngsters representing the princess' generation after the King awarded the Princess with the Order of the Golden Fleece at the Royal Palace, Madrid, Spain, Jan 30, 2018. On his 50th birthday, the King of Spain gave this distinction to his daughter as a 'symbolic step in her preparation and future'.EPA-EFE/ Ballesteros

Handout photo released Jan 27, 2018 by Spain's Royal Household showing King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (L) chatting inside a car as they take their daughters, Crown Princess Leonor (unseen) and Princess Sofia (unseen), to school in Madrid, Spain. EFE/EPA/SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD / HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

File photo dated Oct 3, 1981 of then Spanish Prince of Asturias, Felipe de Borbon (C), next to his parents Spain's King Juan Carlos I (3-R) and Queen Sofia (2-R), delivering his first public speech at the Prince of Asturias Prize awards ceremony in Oviedo, Asturias. King Felipe VI will celebrate his 50th birthday on Jan 30, 2018. EPA- EFE (FILE)/ Manuel H. de Leon EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES/ NO SALES

File photo dated May 22, 2004 showing then Spanish Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon (R) and Letizia Ortiz (L) waving to the crowd on their arrival to the Royal Palace for their wedding reception after their wedding ceremony at La Almudena cathedral, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Juanjo Martin

Europe’s youngest monarch, the King of Spain, on Tuesday celebrated his 50th birthday.

King Felipe VI, who was born in Madrid in 1968, is the only son of former King Juan Carlos I and his wife, Queen Sofía.

He has two sisters, Princess Elena, 54, and Princess Cristina, 52, who were ineligible to ascend to the throne due to male precedence in the order of succession.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who will be 51 on Apr. 27, is only a few months older than the Spanish monarch.

Last year, Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia, attended Willem-Alexander's birthday celebrations, along with other members of European royal families.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, who rose to the throne after the death of Prince Rainier III in 2005, is 60 years old, while the monarchs of Sweden, Denmark and Norway are in their 70s, placing their respective heirs in Felipe's age group.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II is set to reach the age of 92 in Apr. after 66 years on the throne, and is Britain's longest-living and longest-ruling monarch.

Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, who will be 70 in Nov., is Queen Elizabeth’s heir apparent.

Last week, the Spanish royal household released an institutional video showing a day in the domestic lives of the royal couple and their two daughters, Leonor and Sofía.

Worldwide, Spain's Felipe VI remains among the youngest monarchs, though the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, 37, and the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Muhammad V, 48, are the world's youngest.

cpg/mrp/dl