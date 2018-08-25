Lebanese activists and students take part in the clean up of the Lebanese coast, at Al-Ouzai area in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese activists and students take part in the clean up of the Lebanese coast, at Al-Ouzai area in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Activists and students have taken part in the cleanup operation along the Lebanese coast at the seaside in the Al-Ouzai area of Beirut to raise awareness of the country's environmental problems, as witnessed by an epa journalist.

The clearing up was part of a campaign that aims to clean the entire Lebanese coastline.

It was launched by the municipality of Ghobeiry, several Lebanese schools and the non-governmental organizations "Ouz Ville" and "Recycle Lebanon."

The campaign also aims to improve the lives of many poor residents of Ouzai Beach in Beirut's southern suburbs who have to live among mountains of waste and a river of sewage.