People climb on snow with St. Bernard dogs from the Barry Foundation to the Great St. Bernard Pass in the Swiss Alps, above Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, Mar 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Anyone who has witnessed a rescue operation in the snowbound Swiss Alps will appreciate the speed and painstaking precision needed, something that requires preparation, even for Switzerland's iconic Saint Bernard dogs, as seen practicing in images made available by epa on Friday.

The dogs, raised by the Barry Foundation since 2005, were put through their paces up in the Great Saint Bernard Pass above Bourg-Saint-Pierre, located at 2,469 meters above sea level between Switzerland and Italy.

The dogs are bred in Switzerland and trained for mountain rescue operations just as the Hospice of the Holy Order of the Great Saint Bernard Monastery did for centuries until 2005 when the Barry Foundation, a recognized non-profit making association, took over their 300-year-old breeding kennels, the oldest and most important Saint Bernard kennel in the world.

Large mountain dogs have been at the hospice since the mid 17th century guarding and protecting those staying there.

The first visual evidence of their presence dates back to 1695, and the first written document is a 1707 hospice memo.

The reputation of the Saint Bernards grew throughout Europe in the 19th century thanks to chronicles published in many languages and to reports passed on by word of mouth by the soldiers who had crossed the pass with Napoleon Bonaparte in 1800.

They became the archetype of the rescue dog.

The dogs were rapidly adopted as companion dogs and above all as rescue dogs for travelers who lost their way in the snow and mist.

The Barry foundation currently owns 27 bitches and eight dogs and in accordance with the tradition of Saint Bernard, they mainly breed short-haired dogs.

Only eight of the Saint Bernards in their possession are long-haired.

An average of 20 pedigree puppies are born every year in their breeding kennels.

There, a team composed by a vet, a breed specialist and 10 keepers are responsible for ensuring their comfort and optimal development plus professional rescue training.