Penitents from the indigenous municipality of San Andres Sajcabaja, in the department of Quiche, Guatemala, participate in the tradition of the 'crawlers', 30 March 2018. The 'crawlers' are group of men who, every Good Friday walk on their knees with thorns on their backs. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A story of penance, pain and faith, these are the "crawlers" of Guatemala. A group of men who every Good Friday come to atone for their sins, to ask forgiveness or to give thanks with their own Way of the Cross: walking on their knees with thorns on their backs.

On a dusty and arid road, an hour and a half from Santa Cruz del Quiche, there is San Andres Sajcabaja, an oasis in the middle of the desert. It is in the heart of the Quiche department, to the north-west of Guatemala City, an area of vast and rugged mountains with an indigenous majority, where Spanish is hardly spoken.

This Friday the sun begins to paint the horizon with light and color as two groups of men approach the church. They cross themselves and beat their chests. In a row, they enter the temple. It's the crawlers.

They slowly crawl out of the church. They advance in silence, barefoot and with their faces hidden, reflecting the silence and darkness that presided over the Mayan genesis.

With the rosary in their right hand and on the mats that they place where they step, they begin a pilgrimage to Calvary, where they finish 40 days of fasting. Since the beginning of Holy Week, the crawlers have sworn to sexual abstinence, have not worked and are deprived of their vices.

But since a fortnight before, says Lucy Giron, a woman who has supported and collaborated with this colonial tradition since she was a child, they are in "quarantine": they lock themselves in a house, do not eat and do not smoke. They only drink a little wine to calm the "noises" in their stomachs.

They do it each Easter period voluntarily for seven years in a row, to thank or to ask, explains this woman to Efe as the crawlers move slowly and without sudden movements through the hot streets: any false swaying could drive even more thorns into her back.

One of the young crawlers seems to be suffering. He walks heavily and his arm trembles with every step. He can't even speak, but he is able to overcome the pain through his devotion.

In their wake, the locals watch them. Every face, every look, keeps a story. They are glances that do not forget, those that express everything without saying a word. They have stories of pain and hardship, they are broken lives, but also lives of hope, of unshakable faith and pure gratitude.

This procession marking the Stations of the Cross of Jesus Christ takes place in silence, and everyone goes for different reasons: "It is my faith", "I come to give thanks because my father was cured" or "It is a tradition" some say.

It is a processional lament of the indigenous Quiche people, a way of atoning, from anonymity, for the sins of a chained life. It is an expression of faith that is intimidating, surprising and overwhelming in its strength and magnitude.

Moments before, two other groups of men left the central church with a young Kapok tree crosspiece full of thorns on their shoulders. They lead a procession accompanied by a group of Nazarenes who, barefoot and lined up by their feet, carry the wooden crosses weighing around 70 kilos.

They are the main ones, those who march first, those who wear their ankles in iron shackles. Only their ability to walk allows them to maintain their balance, although with a constant and painful rubbing of their skin.

With quick and short steps, they proceed through several streets of the town. They stop every few meters at small altars to pray. Just as they did the night before, accompanied by the elderly, with the cuxa, a homemade liqueur made from fermented fruit, they bear their penance.

With a slow and complaining pace, the devotees of St. Andrew Sajcabaja seek divine forgiveness through their penance.