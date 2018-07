People shout slogans during the National Mobilization Against Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy in San Diego, California, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MAUNG

Around 1,000 families who were reunited after being separated as part of the US administration's approach to undocumented immigrants have standing deportation orders, the government said on Friday.

At a court hearing in San Diego, lawyers for the Department of Justice said that 392 families remained in the custody of immigration authorities, while the rest had been freed, albeit with electronic ankle monitors.