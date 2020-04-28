A total of 1.2 million people were recorded as newly internally displaced in Latin America last year, out of a population of 626 million, forced to abandon their homes due to natural disasters or violence.
1.2 million people internally displaced in Latin America in 2019
Internally displaced people wait to receive supplies in San Salvador, El Salvador, 28 September 2019. EFE/Oscar Rivera/Archive
Cows try to graze during a drought in Galeana, Mexico, 28 November 2016. EFE/Miguel Sierra
Displaced families wait in line in Ituango, Colombia, February 2020. EFE/Alvaro Ballesteros/Archive
