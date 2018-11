People from the several communities in Mexico's Guerrero state at a shelter in Chilpancingo, on Nov. 13, 2018, after fleeing their homes when armed "community police" moved into their towns, sparking a lengthy shootout with local criminal groups. EFE-EPA/STR

People from the several communities in Mexico's Guerrero state at a shelter in Chilpancingo, on Nov. 13, 2018, after fleeing their homes when armed "community police" moved into their towns, sparking a lengthy shootout with local criminal groups. EFE-EPA/STR

People from the several communities in Mexico's Guerrero state at a shelter in Chilpancingo, on Nov. 13, 2018, after fleeing their homes when armed "community police" moved into their towns, sparking a lengthy shootout with local criminal groups. EFE-EPA/STR

Some 1,500 people in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero fled their homes during and after the armed clash between civilian self defense members and presumed criminals that left seven people dead on the weekend, local residents told EFE on Tuesday.

Dozens of families in eight communities in one of Mexico's most violent states have abandoned the towns of Leonardo Bravo and Eduardo Neri, some on foot and some by vehicle.