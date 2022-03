A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of Mariupol theater and nearby buildings, Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Alexander, a refugee who escaped from Mariupol and survived a landmine explosion with his wife and now lives with the rest of their family that left the city a few weeks before, Dnipro, Ukraine, 27 March 2022 (issued 29 March 2022).

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows apartment buildings and homes destroyed in east Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 March 2022.

A total of 1,665 people have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol and other nearby towns, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said Wednesday.

Iryna Vereshchuk, also minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, reported early morning that the evacuation has been completed.