Members of a Indonesian anti-terror police unit line up during a drill at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Human Rights Watch Wednesday condemned a police crackdown in Indonesia ahead of the Asian Games that had led to the detention of thousands and killed 11.

During the 10-day operation in Jakarta, 41 people were injured while 1,952 were detained.