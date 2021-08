Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (front) and other climate protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm Friday July 2, 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Christine Olsson / TT SWEDEN OUT

School children wearing facial masks push their bicycles during severe air pollution over the Kathmandu valley in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

One billion children are at an "extremely high risk" of the impacts of the climate crisis, according to a new report from Unicef, whose chief described the situation as "unimaginably dire."

The Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea and Guinea Bissau top the list of countries where minors are most at risk, according to the United Nations agency's first child-focused climate risk index released Thursday.