At least one person died and 10 were arrested in an anti-drug security operation involving about 5,400 Brazilian army troops and police in six "favelas," or shantytowns, in Rio de Janeiro, where security has been provided by the armed forces since February.

Participating in the operation were 4,600 soldiers and about 770 police as part of the military intervention decreed by Brazilian President Michel Temer with an eye toward dealing with the wave of violence besetting the city since the 2016 Olympic Games.