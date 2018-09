The Ritz hotel in Madrid was built in 1910 by King Alfonso XIII. Madrid, Nov, 1994 EFE-EPA/FILE

Madrid's deputy mayor, Marta Higueras, outside the Ritz hotel after one person was killed and at least seven others hurt when scaffolding collapsed on Tuesday, Sept. 18. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

First responders place an injured person in an ambulance after scaffolding collapsed at Madrid's iconic Ritz hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 18. EFE-EPA/ Victor Lerena

One person was killed and 11 others injured Tuesday when scaffolding being used in the refurbishment of Madrid's iconic Ritz hotel collapsed, authorities told EFE.

Five of the 11 injured people were attended to and released by medical personnel at the scene, and six others were taken to local hospitals, where two of them are listed in serious condition.