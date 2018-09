Madrid's deputy mayor, Marta Higueras, outside the Ritz hotel after one person was killed and at least seven others hurt when scaffolding collapsed on Tuesday, Sept. 18. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

First responders place an injured person in an ambulance after scaffolding collapsed at Madrid's iconic Ritz hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 18. EFE-EPA/ Victor Lerena

At least one person died, two became trapped and seven others were injured Tuesday after scaffolding being used in the refurbishment of Madrid's iconic Ritz luxury hotel collapsed, emergency services said.

According to the capital's emergency services, an accident led to the collapse of the scaffolding inside the hotel and a number of builders were being treated for injuries by the city's first responders while the search was on for those trapped under the rubble.