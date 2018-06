Japanese suspect Ichiro Kojima leaves the Odawara Police Station in Odawara, Japan, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT / IMAGE PIXIELATED AT SOURCE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A knife attack by a man on the Shinkansen, popularly known as the Japanese bullet train, has left one person dead and two others severely wounded, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10.00 pm local time on Saturday on the train line between Yokohama (south of Tokyo) and Osaka (west), and forced the driver to make an emergency stop at Odawara, southwest of the Japanese capital.