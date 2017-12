A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in tears as he comforts relatives of the victims killed in a blaze at shopping mall, in Davao City, southern Philippines, Dec. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS DIVISION/KIWI BULACLAC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A mall fire in the southern Philippines city of Davao on the island of Mindanao has left 36 people missing and at least one dead Sunday, the Philippine News Agency reports.

One burned body was recovered from the fourth floor of the mall Sunday and the other 36 are feared dead.