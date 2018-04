New York Fire Department and New York Police Department personnel operate during a four-alarm fire that broke out on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower in New York, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

One person has died and four firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, the city's fire department said.

New York Fire Department commissioner, Daniel Nigro, told reporters that the fire had started in an apartment on the 50th storey of the building, although investigators had not yet identified the cause of the blaze.