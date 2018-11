Passengers on way to get on a bus after the derailment of a suburban train in Vacarisses, Barcelona, which it was covering Manresa- Sant Vicenc Calders, Nov. 20, 2018. OEFE/Susanna Sáez

A handout picture made available by Firefighters of Catalonia via Twitter shows the derailed train in Vacarisses, Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 20, 2018. EFE/Catalan Firefighters EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

One person was killed and five sustained minor injuries after a suburban train derailed near Barcelona on Tuesday due to a landslide, the civil protection service said.

The accident took place around 6.15 am near Vacarisses, around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Barcelona, on the suburban train line between Manresa and Sant Vicenc de Calders.