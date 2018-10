Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the office in Independent Election Commission (IEC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least one policeman was killed and six other people, including four workers of the Independent Election Commission were wounded Monday in a suicide attack on a vehicle in which they were traveling in the Afghan capital.

An insurgent had detonated about 15 meters (49 feet) from the vehicle at 8.00 am, said Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid.