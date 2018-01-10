Catholic devotees raise their hands during the procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A devotee is carried off after fainting during the procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Catholic devotees with a replica statue of the Black Nazarene in their makeshift store during the procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Black Nazarene enters the Quiapo Church after a 22-hour procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Black Nazarene prepares to enter the Quiapo Church after a 22-hour procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

One person died and 800 were injured during the Black Nazarene procession in Manila, Philippine police said Wednesday.

Millions of believers had gathered Tuesday in central Manila to take part in the procession, held on Jan. 9 every year.