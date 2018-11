A man wearing a Yellow vest, as a symbol of French driver's and citizen's protest against higher fuel prices, faces police forces on early morning as they try to block roads and cause traffic chaos as part of a nationwide protest, in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Citizens wearing yellow vests, as a symbol of French driver's protest against higher fuel prices, block roads and cause traffic chaos as part of a nationwide protest, in Sedan, north France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A man wearing a yellow vest, as a symbol of French driver's and citizen's protest against higher fuel prices, gathers on early morning as they try to block roads and cause traffic chaos as part of a nationwide protest, in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

1 dead as car drives through roadblock protest against fuel prices in France

A 50-year-old man taking part in nationwide protests against rising fuel prices in France died on Saturday after he was hit by a car that accelerated through a human roadblock in the country's southeast, the interior minister said.

Christophe Castaner said a woman taking her child for medical attention panicked when protesters at the roadblock in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, located some 70 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Lyon, began striking her car.