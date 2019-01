Indian policewomen detain activists as they protest against the entry of two women inside the Sabarimala temple in Cochin , India Jan 02 2019. EPA-EFE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

Several districts in the Indian state of Kerala were on strike Thursday to protest the entry of two women into the Sabarimala temple, which led to violent demonstrations in which at least one person died.

Protests flared after the two women entered the Hindu temple escorted by security officers on Wednesday, the first since a Supreme Court order last year lifted a centuries-old ban on females of menstruating age from visiting the shrine.