People wearing Yellow vests, as a symbol of French driver's and citizen's protest against higher fuel prices, gather as they try to block roads and cause traffic chaos as part of a nationwide protest, in Antibes, southern France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Citizens wearing yellow vests, as a symbol of French driver's protest against higher fuel prices, block roads and cause traffic chaos as part of a nationwide protest, in Sedan, north France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A man wearing a costume symbolizing a petrol pump, painted high-visibility yellow, like the mandatory high-visibility yellow vests in cars which has become a symbol of French driver's and citizen's protest against higher fuel prices, on Place de la Bastille as protesters try to block roads and cause traffic disruptions as part of a nationwide protest, in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Police form a cordon around protesters and a dog wearing yellow high-visibility vests (mandatory in all vehicles in France) which has become a symbol of French driver's and citizen's protest against higher fuel prices, on Place de la Bastille as demonstrators try to block roads and cause traffic chaos as part of a nationwide protest, in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A woman was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car that accelerated through a roadblock in southeastern France during a nationwide protest against rising fuel prices, in which hundreds of thousands of participants clad in high-visibility clothing had attempted to block traffic on major roads, the interior minister said.

Christophe Castaner said a woman who was driving her child for medical attention became frightened when protesters began striking her vehicle at a spontaneous roadblock in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, located some 70 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Lyon.