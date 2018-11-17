A woman was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car that accelerated through a roadblock in southeastern France during a nationwide protest against rising fuel prices, in which hundreds of thousands of participants clad in high-visibility clothing had attempted to block traffic on major roads, the interior minister said.
Christophe Castaner said a woman who was driving her child for medical attention became frightened when protesters began striking her vehicle at a spontaneous roadblock in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, located some 70 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Lyon.