Relatives and friend shout slogans as Indian police transport the body of slain Kashmiri civilian Fayaz Ahmad in an ambulance to a Police Center in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers during cordon-and-search operation (CASO) at village Below , some 35 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers coming out from a house during cordon-and-search operation (CASO) at village Below , some 35 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army and police forces were out in force in the restive northeastern region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in a massive search operation against insurgents, prompting clashes in which at least one person died.

A man named locally as Fayaz Ahmad was shot in the head during clashes with Indian security forces in Pulwama. He was brought to a hospital in the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) away, but succumbed to his wounds shortly after, a doctor at the medical center told EFE.