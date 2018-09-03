Indian army and police forces were out in force in the restive northeastern region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in a massive search operation against insurgents, prompting clashes in which at least one person died.
A man named locally as Fayaz Ahmad was shot in the head during clashes with Indian security forces in Pulwama. He was brought to a hospital in the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) away, but succumbed to his wounds shortly after, a doctor at the medical center told EFE.