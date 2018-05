Police officers stand outside the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam, just outside the Indian Ocean port city of Durban, South Africa, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

One person was killed and two were badly wounded in an attack that took place Thursday in a mosque in the eastern South African region of KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident took place at the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam, just outside the Indian Ocean port city of Durban.