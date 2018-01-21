Honduran police face off against supporters of the Opposition Alliance during a protest in Tegucigalpa on Jan. 20, 2018, against the suspected fraud in the presidential election last Nov. 26; one man was killed in the violence. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Former presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship, Salvador Nasralla (c.) greets supporters during a protest in Tegucigalpa on Jan. 20, 2018, against the suspected fraud in the presidential election last Nov. 26; one man was killed in the violence. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Former presidential condidate for the Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship, Salvador Nasralla (c.) takes selfies with supporters during a protest in Tegucigalpa on Jan. 20, 2018, against the suspected fraud in the presidential election last Nov. 26; one man was killed in the violence. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

At least one man died Saturday, an apparently elderly person, and several other people were injured during violent protests in the Caribbean province of Colon, where followers of the Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship protested against suspected fraud in the 2017 elections in Honduras.

Local media reported that the victim, identified as Anselo Villarreal, was hit be a bullet supposedly shot by the forces of order during a long clash with demonstrators on a highway in the Saba region of Colon.