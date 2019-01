A handout photo made available by NASA on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a satellite image of Tropical Storm Pabuk (C) approaching the Gulf of Thailand, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA Worldview HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A view of debris on a road and a house partially submerged in floodwaters caused by tropical storm Pabuk at a village in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

A view of collapsed electricity posts caused by tropical storm Pabuk along a main street at Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan.4, 2019.EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

Thai villagers evacuate as high waves are seen in the background during heavy downpours caused by tropical storm Pabuk at a village in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

Thai rescue workers carry the body of a fisherman who drowned at sea following heavy downpours and high waves caused by tropical storm Pabuk in Pattani province, Thailand, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABDULLAH WANGNI

A fisherman was killed and another missing on Friday after storm Pabuk lashed southern Thailand, where more than 30,000 people have been evacuated.

The storm, which made landfall at 12.45 pm in the Nakhon Si Thammarat province with sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, has affected some of the islands most popular tourist destinations in the country amid flights and ferries canceled since Thursday.