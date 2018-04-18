Photo provided by Instagram user ABOURMAN showing a Southwest Airlines engine that blew up in mid-flight, killing one passenger and injuring at least 12 others, including one woman who was partially sucked out of the passenger cabin through a broken window and had to be grabbed by fellow passengers. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Amanda Bourman/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The National Transportation Safety Board reported Tuesday that one passenger died on board a Southwest Airlines jet that was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine blew up in mid-flight.

The NTSB, which is tasked with investigating the accident, provided no further details about the identity of the victim, although witnesses on board the aircraft told NBC that a woman was seriously injured when she was partially sucked out of a passenger cabin window when a piece of the exploding engine broke that window and caused the plane to depressurize.