A view of the hotel where a fire broke out and killed at least 19 people in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

The investigation into a hotel fire that killed 19 people in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin continued Sunday after a person was detained, state media reported.

The fire broke out at 4.36 am local time on Saturday at Beilong Hot Spring Leisure hotel, and some 100 firemen worked for over three hours to douse the flames.