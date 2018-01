Indonesian soldiers and residents stand on a damaged mosque after an earthquake at Citalahap village in Bogor, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indonesian policemen and residents stand on a damaged house after an earthquake at Megamendung village in Bogor, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDIKA

A resident stand on his damaged house after an earthquake at Megamendung village in Bogor, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDIKA

One person died and 11 were injured in an earthquake that had rocked the Indonesian island of Java recently, the National Agency for Disaster Management said in a statement on Friday.

The victim was killed after he suffered a heart attack following a fall from the roof - which he was repairing when the quake had struck - of his home in the Lebak district in the province of Banten, the agency's spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in the statement.