A handout photo made available by the Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) shows a fire raging at an apartment in the 16th district of western Paris, France, early Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/BENOIT MOSER/BSPP

Parisians firefighters in action after a fire broke out at an apartment in the 16th district of western Paris, France, 05 February 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Parisians firefighters in action after a fire broke out at an apartment in the 16th district of western Paris, France, 05 February 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

One person was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection to a building fire in the French capital that killed at least eight people and injured around 30, the Paris prosecutor said.

Police are questioning the arrested woman who is a resident of the eight-storey building that caught fire at 1 am (00.00 GMT) and spread rapidly.