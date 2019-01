Policemen unblock a street blocked by members of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) as protest against the Ecuadoran Government's economic policies, in Panzaleo, Ecuador, Ja. 28, 2019. The CONAIE has started a three-day-long protest against the recent economic policies taken by the Government, specially against the price rise of extra fuel. EPAEFE/ Jose Jacome

Policemen unblock a street blocked by members of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) as protest against the Ecuadoran Government's economic policies, in Panzaleo, Ecuador, Jan. 28, 2019. The Conaie has started a three-day-long protest against the recent economic policies taken by the Government, specially against the price rise of extra fuel. EPA-EFE/ Jose Jacome

Policemen unblock a street blocked by members of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) as protest against the Ecuadoran Government's economic policies, in Panzaleo, Ecuador, Jan. 28, 2019. The Conaie has started a three-day-long protest against the recent economic policies taken by the Government, specially against the price rise of extra fuel. EPA-EFE/ Jose Jacome

One person was injured and another was arrested Monday by Ecuadorian police during a protest led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) against the government's austerity policies.

The incident was reported by the group on Twitter, where it also mentioned that the mobilization in the central Andean province of Cotopaxi began at dawn and transpired peacefully until police reacted with "strong repression."