Afghan journalists inspect a vehicle at the site of a triple bomb explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 2 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan municipality worker cleans the site of a triple bomb explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 2 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least one person was killed and 17 others were wounded, including a cameraman from the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA) in a series of consecutive explosions in the Afghan capital city Kabul, officials said Sunday.

The first explosion occurred at 7:50am local time, when a bomb attached to a minibus was detonated on a street in western Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi told EFE.