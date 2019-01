Police officers search for the victims of a helicopter that fell in the bay of Guanabara in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA- EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

A Brazilian police officer died and three others were injured when their helicopter plunged into the waters of Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Monday morning when the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the water as it was flying over the area, police said in a statement.