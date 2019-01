The oil and chemical tanker Aulac Fortune leans to a side off shore from Lamma Island in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A firefighting ship sprays a vessel, an oil and chemical tanker named Aulac Fortune, off shore from Lamma Island in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A firefighting ship sails next to a vessel, an oil and chemical tanker named Aulac Fortune, off shore from Lamma Island in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A handout photo made available by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service shows the oil and chemical tanker Aulac Fortune on fire offshore from Lamma Island in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/GOVERNMENT FLYING SERVICE / HAND BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service shows the oil and chemical tanker Aulac Fortune on fire offshore from Lamma Island in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/GOVERNMENT FLYING SERVICE / HAND BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue operations were underway after an oil tanker caught fire in Hong Kong's southern waters on Tuesday, killing one crew member, while 21 others were rescued.

A handout picture of the Aulac Fortune, released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service, showed the hull of the vessel emitting columns of black smoke.